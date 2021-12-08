After beating AC Milan, Liverpool fans were astonished by what Nat Phillips did to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The piece of talent Nat Phillips displayed inside his own box against AC Milan in the San Siro left Liverpool fans speechless.

The Reds were under siege, and Phillips appeared to be facing a difficult situation – until he made a Cruyff spin, sending Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie the wrong way.

Jurgen Klopp made eight changes to the team that defeated Wolves on Saturday, giving Phillips his first start in the Champions League this season.

The 24-year-old paired Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the Liverpool defense, despite reports linking him with a January transfer away from Anfield.

He had a dominant game, and he finished it off with a flourish with that skill play inside his own penalty area.

“If that turn was one of the final things Nat Phillips does in a Liverpool shirt before completing a £130 million move to Newcastle United in January, then what a way to bow out big man,” one supporter said.

“The content we are here for is Nat Phillips doing Cruyff turns in the San Siro,” another admirer remarked.

“Nat Phillips is the greatest footballer of all time,” said a third individual, perhaps exaggerating a little but not too far from the truth.

Another simply stated, “Nat 1-0 Zlat.”

“Nat Phillips the Costco Costacurta,” one Kopite joked, with a different spin on the topic being “the Aldi Maldini.”

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored to give Liverpool a 2-1 victory on the night.

The Reds finished the group stage with a spotless record, winning all six games against AC Milan, Porto, and Atletico Madrid.