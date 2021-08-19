After Bayern Munich’s ‘choice,’ Robert Lewandowski has Liverpool fans saying the same thing.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move away from the club as he seeks a “new challenge.”

Bayern Munich is valued at £110 million for the 32-year-old striker, who has two years left on his current contract with the Bundesliga club.

Before the time his contract with Bayern Munich expires, Lewandowski will be 35 years old, but Sky Sports reports that he wants to have secured a move away by then.

The Polish striker has evolved into one of Europe’s most lethal goal scorers since joining Bayern in 2014, and this news is likely to have alerted a number of big European clubs.

During his time at Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski worked with Jurgen Klopp, helping the Pole become one of the most feared strikers in the world.

Liverpool supporters are eager for this romance to be recreated at Anfield, and believe Lewandowski, despite his advanced age, would be a terrific addition.

It’s impossible to imagine any club making a serious offer for Lewandowski, who turns 33 next week, given Bayern’s price.

Manchester City are still looking for a striker as their pursuit of England captain Harry Kane continues, while Tottenham will have to replace him if City match their valuation.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are the players most likely to be sold before Liverpool can make another signing in the summer window.