After Barcelona’s move, Juventus could be poised to hand Liverpool a January transfer market problem.

The January transfer market opens tomorrow, and speculation is already ramping up as clubs attempt to strengthen their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

In the summer, Liverpool only made one significant signing, instead opting for long-term contract extensions for a number of players.

However, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita set to travel to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations next week, all eyes will be on Anfield to watch if Jurgen Klopp makes any new signings.

According to the latest rumours from Italy, Juventus could make a January deal for Liverpool striker Divock Origi, according to Italian publication Gazzetta.

Alvaro Morata is close to joining Barcelona, according to Gazzetta, and Belgium international Eden Hazard is one of the players who may replace him.

Origi has only made 10 appearances for the Reds in all competitions so far this season, but he’s already made an impression with five goals.

According to the report, Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani is another option for the Serie A giants.

Given that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be abroad at the African Cup of Nations for the majority of January, Liverpool would be unwilling to lose Origi.

Arsenal are apparently aiming to extend the contract of Bukayo Saka, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

On The Transfer Window Podcast, Ian McGarry said, “My understanding is that there have been negotiations with his representation about providing him a contract upgrade at Arsenal.”

“They recognize that they are in possession of a skill that could be worth a lot more money in the future.”

McGarry went on to say that Saka is ‘open’ to the possibility of joining Liverpool.

“Liverpool would offer him with the opportunity and platform to play and compete at the greatest level,” he continued.

“And I’m told he and his representatives would be quite interested in that.”

Denis Zakaria, a midfielder for Borussia Monchengladbach, has informed the club of his desire to depart at the end of the season.

The 25-year-contract old’s expires in the summer, but he will not be released. “The summary has come to an end.”