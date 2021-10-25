After Barcelona’s loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico, former Everton manager Ronald Koeman was swarmed by enraged fans.

As he sought to exit the Nou Camp following his side’s 2-1 defeat to arch rivals Real Madrid, former Everton manager Ronald Koeman was besieged by a group of enraged Barcelona supporters.

Barcelona are presently ninth in La Liga, their worst start to a league season in almost 30 years, and Koeman has had a difficult time with the Catalan giants.

This comes after Barcelona finished third behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid previous season.

Barca came into El Clasico having won their previous two games against Valencia and Dinamo Kiev, with a win over Real potentially catapulting them up the league while building momentum moving into a vital period of the season.

However, Barcelona put up a dismal performance in front of their home fans in the first El Clasico back at full capacity following the epidemic, with a David Alaba strike giving Madrid the lead in the 32nd minute, shocking the stadium into sudden quiet.

Barca were unable to find an equalizer in the second half, and Lucas Vazquez effectively finished the game as a battle with a jumbled finish on 93 minutes – Sergio Aguero would score a consolation for Barca with one of the game’s final kicks.

Barcelona fans had roared their support for their side with a never-ending barrage of songs in a deafening setting.

Things became ugly after the game.

While some fans just stopped for a selfie as Koeman drove away in his Audi, others slammed on the bonnet and yelled insults.

“Get out quickly!” exclaimed one, while another added, “Get to the street!”

Koeman ultimately made his way through the throng and drove away, fortunately with no significant damage to his vehicle.

Despite the fact that this was not the majority of spectators, it will do little to dispel rumours that Koeman will be fired in the near future.

President Joan Laporta recently gave the Dutchman a vote of confidence, but many believe he will be fired shortly if a better candidate emerges.

“I am upset with the result,” Koeman remarked after the game, “but the team tried until the end.”

