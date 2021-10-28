After Barcelona’s latest humiliating loss, ex-Everton manager Ronald Koeman acknowledges there is a ‘risk’ of him being fired.

After the former Everton manager and his squad suffered yet another humiliating defeat, Ronald Koeman acknowledged he is worried about his long-term future at Barcelona.

Following their defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday, the Catalan giants were in the capital to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Real Madrid is managed by ex-Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The side, however, was unable to return to winning ways, losing 1-0 to their hosts, with former Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Chelsea forward Radamel Falcao scored the game’s only goal.

According to Gracenote, this is the first time Barcelona has gone three games without scoring in all competitions since 1987, when then-manager Terry Venables was replaced by Luis Aragones.

After the setback, Barcelona’s position in La Liga has dropped to ninth, putting Koeman’s situation under even more criticism.

The Dutchman revealed after the game that he wasn’t sure about his future at the Camp Nou.

“I’m not sure if my future is in jeopardy,” he told Marca (via Football Espana). “They put a lot of pressure on us, so it was difficult for us to get into the game.” We’ve always been the best. The outcome isn’t ideal, but it’s what it is, and we can’t change it.

“The game we lost today wasn’t a result of our mindset or performance. The team’s performance has deteriorated. We’ve lost some really good players, which is obviously a factor.” Koeman is a Barcelona icon after his goal in the 1992 European Cup final gave the club its first trophy.

His term as manager, on the other hand, is on the verge of becoming unmanageable. After the Clasico loss on Sunday, a lot of fans approached him in his car after the game.

Koeman also had a difficult time at Goodison Park, as he was fired after just over a year on the job. Everton fired him in the midst of the relegation zone after a strong first season in charge in which the team finished seventh.