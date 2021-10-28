After Barcelona sacked Koeman as coach, Xavi is the favorite.

After a tumultuous 14 months as Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman has been fired, with veteran midfielder Xavi Hernandez tipped to take his place.

After a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, the 58-year-old Dutchman was fired, leaving the Spanish giants in ninth place in La Liga.

Under Koeman, Barcelona has won only two of their previous seven league games, including Sunday’s Clasico loss to Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

Due to the team’s dismal start to the season, there’s a chance they won’t qualify for the Champions League next season, which would be disastrous for the club’s already precarious financial status.

Xavi, who is presently the manager of Qatari club Al Sadd, is widely seen as Koeman’s most likely successor, and given his stellar playing career at Barca, he would be a tremendously popular option among Barcelona fans.

There’s also the possibility that the 41-year-old might instill an appealing style comparable to Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

Marcelo Gallardo of River Plate and Erik ten Hag of Ajax have also been connected with the job, but they may be hesitant to quit their roles in the middle of the season.

With games against Alaves, Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League, and Celta Vigo scheduled before the next international break, Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan might take charge of the senior squad on an interim basis.

Koeman, who had previously managed Everton and the Netherlands and has been under intense pressure, was fired, according to a club statement posted after midnight in Spain on Wednesday.

“After the setback against Rayo Vallecano, the club’s president, Joan Laporta, notified him of the decision,” the statement read.

“On Thursday, Ronald Koeman will bid the squad farewell at the Ciutat Esportiva (training ground).”

After scoring the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final against Sampdoria, Koeman spent six years as a player at Barcelona and is regarded a club legend.

In August 2020, he was named coach by former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, and he had some success in his first season, winning the Copa del Rey and reuniting a disillusioned Lionel Messi.

However, a poor finish in La Liga and a thrashing in the Champions League last 16 by Paris Saint-Germain placed doubt on Koeman’s ability to handle big games, a criticism that was leveled at him again last weekend after the defeat to Real Madrid.

In March, Laporta was re-elected president, and he permitted Koeman to remain. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.