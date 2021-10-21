After Atalanta’s performance, Ian Wright issues a ‘ruthless’ Liverpool warning to Manchester United.

If Manchester United attempts to repeat their success over Atalanta on Sunday, Ian Wright believes Liverpool will be “ruthless.”

In the Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side battled back from a 2-0 deficit at halftime, with a late Cristiano Ronaldo goal clinching a win at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, ahead of their match against the Reds.

Despite the favorable outcome for his former club, Paul Scholes said that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be “rubbing his hands together” after Manchester United’s first-half performance.

Wright, an ex-Arsenal striker, agreed with Scholes and predicted that the Reds would reveal Solskjaer’s tactical flaws this weekend.

“The problem with Man United is that we have no idea what they’re doing, and we have no idea which Man United is going to show up,” he said on the Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“As a fan, you hope Manchester United can repeat their second-half performance against Atalanta, with Fred and McTominay as a two-man midfield in a 4-2-4 with a lot of space between the midfield and the attackers.”

“How are they going to sustain them and keep it going?”

Then you look at Liverpool, who are the polar opposite in terms of attacking a Man United side that if they leave openings like that…I’m not sure whether they’ll have another chance against Liverpool. Liverpool will be merciless in their pursuit of victory.” Liverpool arrive at Old Trafford fresh off their own remarkable 3-2 triumph over Atletico Madrid.

Klopp’s team has been clinical in front of goal on the road this season, scoring at least three goals in each of their seven away games in all competitions.

United, on the other hand, has gone three games without a win and has slid to sixth place in the rankings.

Despite the huge stakes of the game and the uncertainty surrounding United’s performances, Wright believes that the Reds’ consistency will prove to be a crucial component.

“I think Liverpool is just chugging away, and we know what they’re doing.”

“It’s almost as if you know exactly what you’re going to get. Mo Salah is certain to score because he has been scoring recently.” The summary comes to a close. “