After Aston Villa’s victory, Steven Gerrard and Liverpool made a mistake.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has had a successful start to his tenure.

After five straight defeats under previous manager Dean Smith, the Liverpool veteran has led Villa to back-to-back Premier League triumphs.

Gerrard’s first victory since taking over the Midlands club came against Brighton a week ago, with late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings securing three points on home turf.

Villa once again demonstrated their new-found passion under the 41-year-old yesterday, this time earning a hard-fought three points away at Crystal Palace.

However, following the match, the BBC made a costly error by airing a footage of Gerrard speaking on their ‘Sportsday’ show.

Much of the speculation around the ex-England international’s return to the Premier League has focused on a possible return to Liverpool in 2024, when current manager Jurgen Klopp is set to step down.

In his first press conference as Villa manager, though, Gerrard sent a clear message about the Anfield ties.

“It’s completely unjust. Never will I refer to it as a stepping stone. I’m incredibly honored and grateful “When asked if the job at Villa Park was his means of securing a dream return to the Reds, Gerrard replied, “It was my way of engineering a dream return to the Reds.”

He continued, ” “Aston Villa should be the focus of this press conference. Everyone knows how much Liverpool means to me, and I told a friend last week that I’m all in.” Although Gerrard has been quick to dismiss reports that he will return to the club as a coach, some have said that this is already a done deal.

The BBC used the caption ‘Steven Gerrard, Liverpool manager’ in the lower left corner of the screen after Liverpool’s win at Palace yesterday.

Although he has not taken over from Klopp, the 2005 Champions League winner will face the German when Liverpool hosts Villa on December 11 at Anfield.