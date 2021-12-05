After Aston Villa defeated Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City, Steven Gerrard sent a message to Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard has spoken about his anticipated return to Anfield after continuing his strong start as Aston Villa manager with a 2-1 win over a Leicester City side managed by his old boss Brendan Rodgers.

Villa came from behind to win and climb above Midlands rivals Leicester into 10th place in the Premier League table, thanks to two goals from Ezri Konsa.

Since taking charge at Villa Park from the dismissed Dean Smith, Gerrard has taken nine points out of a possible twelve.

And it puts his team in a positive frame of mind as they prepare to travel to Liverpool on Saturday, where the 41-year-old made 710 appearances and scored 186 goals during his playing career.

After the win against Leicester, Sky Sports asked Gerrard if he had any emotional feelings about returning to Anfield, and he said: “None, nada, nada, nada, nada, nada, nada

“I just want to go there and attempt to win as much as possible. In terms of the level we’re both at right now, we’re not competing with Liverpool, but we’ll surely go there and give it everything we’ve got.

“We pushed (Manchester) City to the limit, and I believe our second-half effort should have earned us a point.

“So we go in with confidence and belief, having won three of our previous four games, and we’ll attempt to make it as difficult as possible.”

Villa rallied back from a 2-1 home loss to new league leaders Man City by defeating a Leicester side led by ex-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

And here’s what Gerrard had to say: “We’ll go over the first four games, but nine points out of a possible 12 is a fantastic performance from the players, and they deserve a lot of credit for it.

“However, there is still a lot of work to be done on the practice field. Because it’s a little odd for them, a few people are still unsure and aren’t fully committed to what we want.

“However, we now have a whole week until Liverpool, so we can come back on the training pitch and work out any kinks, and hopefully we’ll be better next week.”