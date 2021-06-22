After Ascot’s victory, Real World will change its class.

The four-year-old, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, was making his sixth appearance – and first over a mile – in one of the season’s most difficult handicaps.

Real World, though, was dominant on the far side throughout, ridden well by top apprentice Marco Ghiani, before pulling nearly five lengths clear.

“For him, we’ll keep all possibilities open. “Perhaps we’ll take him to Newbury for a Listed or Group race,” Bin Suroor speculated.

“He’s a nice horse with a bright future ahead of him. He’s returned healthy, joyful, and energized.

“Not many horses win by five lengths in the Hunt Cup; he’s a good horse, and the manner he completed his race bodes well for the future. I’d also like to thank Marco, the jockey, for a smooth ride.

“We know he stays longer, so races over a mile or a mile and a quarter are fine for him.”

With Stunning Beauty in the Kensington Palace Stakes, Bin Suroor was hoping for a second win at the meeting, but the stalls opened before Silvestre de Sousa could remove her blindfold.

Accidents happen in racing, it’s a fact.

The trainer explained, “You could hear Silvestre stating he wasn’t ready, but she got away.”

“It has occurred; accidents do occur in racing. She’s back, she’ll go through a thorough test, and everything will be OK. We’ll have to wait and see what the BHA says.

“She was the third-best candidate, and she stood a strong chance. We’ll start looking for a suitable race for her right now.”

Stable stalwart Benbatl is back in training with an end-of-season campaign mooted, as is the promising Military March, who had been briefly one of the favourites for last year’s Derby having finished fourth in the 2000 Guineas.

Benbatl had been out of action since September and was a strong contender for the Dubai World Cup until it was confirmed that he would not be attending.

"Benbatl is a good player; he's in."