After Arsenal’s win, Liverpool fans email Kostas Tsimikas a note that reads, “Completely different.”

Following his most recent performance, Liverpool supporters have given their judgement on Kostas Tsimikas.

In the 4-0 win over Arsenal, the left-back filled in for the injured Andy Robertson and performed admirably.

With Robertson out with a hamstring injury for the match against Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp had no choice but to start Tsimikas.

Tsimikas made his seventh start of the season, and he kept his perfect record of being on the winning side in every one of them.

Not only that, but Liverpool are yet to surrender a goal in the seven games Tsimikas has started this season.

Many Liverpool fans resorted to social media to express their thoughts on Tsimikas’ position in the left-back ranks in the absence of Robertson at Anfield.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane scored the opening goal against Arsenal, heading in a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick beyond Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

In the second half, Diogo Jota extended Liverpool’s advantage before Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino scored two quick goals to seal the victory.