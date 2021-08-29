After arriving in Tokyo, Afghan paralympians were “very emotional.”

After a top-secret flight from Paris following their evacuation from Kabul, Afghanistan’s two athletes arrived in the Tokyo Paralympic Village in a “very emotional” state, according to Games officials.

After exiting Taliban-controlled Afghanistan last weekend in a “huge global operation,” Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli landed in Japan ready to compete in the Games.

“Both athletes are in Tokyo to realize their ambitions, conveying a powerful message of optimism to many others around the world,” said Craig Spence, spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee.

IPC chief Andrew Parsons and IPC Athletes’ Council chairperson Chelsey Gotell, as well as Afghan team chef de mission Arian Sadiqi, welcomed Khudadadi and Rasouli to the athletes’ village on Saturday night.

“As you might expect, the meeting was highly emotional,” Spence added.

“Everyone in the room was crying,” says the narrator. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Following their evacuation from Kabul, the two spent a week in Paris at a French sports ministry training center.

Rasouli was supposed to run in the men’s T47 100m heats on Saturday, but he arrived too late.

Instead, on Tuesday, he’ll compete in the T47 long jump final, while Khudadadi will compete in the women’s taekwondo K44 -49kg category on Thursday.

The IPC’s “first focus,” according to Spence, is the athletes’ mental health and well-being.

“Every day, we’ve checked in on their mental health, because, as you can understand, the circumstance they’ve been in the last few days is a significant one,” he said.

Their arrival comes after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan earlier this month, trapping tens of thousands of people who are unable to escape the nation.

The Afghan flag was carried by a volunteer in a symbolic manner at Tuesday’s opening ceremony.

The two athletes, according to Spence, would not speak to reporters while at the Games.

He explained that the organizers intended to avoid a “selfie-fest” with other athletes in the village, but that the two would be permitted to mingle.

He clarified, “We’re not saying you shouldn’t just stay in your apartments and not go out.”

“We’re suggesting that once you’ve completed your three-day quarantine, you must complete this experience of being at the athletes’ village.”

After a year of delay due to the epidemic, the Tokyo Paralympics are taking place under tight coronavirus protocols and primarily behind closed doors.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have promised a gentler reign than they had during their first term in power, which lasted from 1996 to 2001.

