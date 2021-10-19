After Antoine Griezmann’s score for Atletico Madrid, Liverpool fans ask giant Joel Matip a question.

Liverpool fans were united by a contentious refereeing decision as the Reds faced Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s team got off to a flying start in the Champions League, with Mohamed Salah opening the score after only eight minutes, before Naby Keita doubled Liverpool’s lead.

Antoine Griezmann pulled a goal back for the host side in an action-packed first half, with the French striker’s goal surviving a lengthy VAR review.

However, TV replays looked to show Atletico Madrid forward Thomas Lemar preventing Joel Matip from clearing the ball off the line, leaving Reds fans stunned.

Lemar carried the ball near to the byline after receiving it from a short corner, jinking past his marker, Keita.

Lemar continued his run parallel to the Liverpool goal after passing the ball to Koke on the edge of the box, where the Spaniard hammered a low shot towards Griezmann.

As the ball approached the corner of Alisson’s goal, Lemar appeared to be positioned in an offside position, blocking any chance of Matip clearing the shot.

Despite spending time investigating the event, match officials determined that the Atleti striker had not attempted to play the ball and had instead hopped over it, and thus did not interfere with play.

Griezmann had a wild night, starting with that incident.

In a breath-taking first 45 minutes for both teams, the 30-year-old went on to score an equalize, darting through the Liverpool defenders before sliding the ball past Alisson.

His night, though, was cut short when the former Barcelona star was sent off early in the second half for a high foot.

With the ball coming over his shoulder, Griezmann attempted to bring it down with his leg, but his boot instead collided with Roberto Firmino’s head, forcing the referee to show a red card.

Liverpool went on to win 3-2 in a Champions League classic, with Salah scoring from the penalty spot to seal the victory.