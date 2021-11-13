After another Wales score, Liverpool youngster Neco Williams exclaimed, “Who needs Harry Kane?”

Full-back for Liverpool On Saturday night, Neco Williams scored in Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

Williams scored his team’s second goal of the night, catching Belarus goalie Syarhey Chernik off guard and squeezing a shot into the net.

It was the 20-year-second old’s senior international goal, with his first coming in a Nations League victory against Bulgaria in September last year.

Williams is back among the goals, and his performance has not gone unnoticed by Liverpool fans.

“Neco Williams has an impact on games in the last third,” one Twitter user wrote. FACT.” “Really chuffed for Neco Williams,” wrote another. I admire this boy’s battling attitude, and whenever I’ve watched him play, he’s always eager to take a shot.” Williams has only played three times for Liverpool this season in all competitions, although he did contribute an assist in the Reds’ 5-0 thumping of Watford last month.

He also had a man-of-the-match performance in the Carabao Cup against Preston North End, helping his side to a 2-0 victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

Despite his limited playing time this season, Williams has appeared in 28 first-team games and has five assists across all competitions.

He discussed the importance of acquiring experience in a Liverpool shirt in an interview with the club website earlier this year.

“This season is more of a learning curve for me,” he said. “I’m getting experience and learning new things every day.”

“Clearly, this season hasn’t gone as planned. For me, it’s more of a learning curve and applying what I’ve learned thus far.

“I’m sure all the other players and all the other young lads feel the same way.” This is merely a learning curve, and I’m gaining experience in preparation for what’s to come in the future.” On captain Gareth Bale’s 100th cap, Wales went on to win 5-1.