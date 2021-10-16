After another magical moment against Watford, Mohamed Salah’s goal sends Liverpool fans insane.

Mohamed Salah’s strike against Watford has elicited a mixed reaction from Liverpool fans.

In the Premier League meeting at Vicarage Road, the Egyptian delivered yet another spectacular individual goal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side played the Hornets in their first game back after the international break in October, and they got off to a flying start.

Salah provided a through ball for Sadio Mane, who scored Liverpool’s first goal with his sixth goal of the season.

Shortly before halftime, Roberto Firmino increased the visitors’ lead, and he added his second not long after the restart.

Salah then takes up the ball in the box a few minutes after Firmino’s goal and uses his talent to weave his way through the Watford defense before blasting the ball past Ben Foster from an acute angle.

Many Liverpool supporters rushed to social media to express their feelings and thoughts about Salah’s goal.

The following is a sampling of what they had to say.

Salah’s goal looked eerily similar to his solo goal against Manchester City just before the international break.

Salah’s goal was his seventh in the Premier League this season and his tenth overall.