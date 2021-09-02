After another long open toilet break in the United States, Tsitsipas returns.

Stefanos Tsitsipas had another of his typical long restroom breaks on Wednesday, praising it for helping him advance to the third round of the US Open after an indoor match was halted due to a storm sweeping through New York.

The 23-year-old Greek third seed was booed after taking more than eight minutes between the third and fourth sets, but he came back to beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0 at Arthur Ashe Stadium following his extended restroom break.

When questioned about the key to sweeping the final set in 30 minutes, Tsitsipas responded, “I believe taking a break and going to change – I was completely wet – I felt refreshed.”

“In the fourth set, I was much more capable of playing good tennis. On every point, I was able to maintain my composure.”

Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev mocked Tsitsipas for taking long restroom breaks, which were considered as gamesmanship by Tsitsipas, who matched his best US Open run.

Tsitsipas, the runner-up at the French Open, unleashed a career-high 27 aces in winning his ATP-best 50th match of the year, claiming that he is merely following ATP rules that have no time limit on potty breaks.

Tsitsipas explained, “I just felt very loose on my serve.” “I was quite consistent with my ball toss. That made it easier for me to find a spot and get points off my serve.”

Wind-blown rain seeped through higher corner gaps beneath the closed roof of Louis Armstrong Stadium, causing a second-round match between South African Kevin Anderson and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman to be called off.

After twice interrupting the match, remnants of Hurricane Ida would shut down the covered court, prompting the National Weather Service to issue tornado and flash flood warnings for the area.

After Tsitsipas’ triumph, Anderson and Schwartzman resumed their match in Ashe, with the South American winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-4.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced via walkover, while Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev beat Germany’s Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to reach to the third round.

When Olga Danilovic, a 20-year-old Serbian qualifier, withdrew due to sickness, Osaka advanced to the third round.

Danilovic wrote on social media, “I’ve been feeling poorly these past three days battling with a non-covid linked viral ilness.”

Next up for Osaka is Leylah Fernandez of Canada, who is ranked 73rd in the world and seeking her fifth Grand Slam victory and third US Open triumph in four years.

The 23-year-old Japanese third seed could become the first woman to win the US Open twice since Serena Williams, who was forced to withdraw due to a ruptured hamstring. Brief News from Washington Newsday.