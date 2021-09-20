After announcing his presidential bid, Manny Pacquiao has yet to address his retirement from boxing.

Manny Pacquiao has made his plans public, at least one of them will take place on Sunday, September 19.

The eight-time division champion launched his candidacy for Philippine president, eliciting varied reactions from diverse quarters.

However, it’s worth noting that, while he did launch his political candidacy, he made no mention of quitting from boxing.

“Today, I courageously accept the challenge of running for President of the Philippines, with a message to those who exploit the Filipino people: Your time is over.

Pacquiao declared, “I am a fighter.”

Pacquiao is unquestionably a boxer, but leading a country and combating corruption is a far more difficult task.

It may be the mother of all fights for the 42-year-old fighter, but he appears to be up to the challenge.

The bigger concern, in the eyes of boxing fans, is whether it means he will no longer fight.

That might happen now that his political plans are obvious.

One thing is certain, though. From now until the Philippine elections in May 2022, the “Pac-Man” is unlikely to fight Yordenis Ugas again.

Could this happen if he loses his attempt for the presidency of his country?

It’s also worth noting that, according to Boxingscene.com, the WBA “Super” champion must fight Eimantas Stanionis within the next 120 days.

Following that, Ugas will face WBA “Regular” champion Jamal James.

This is if they both jump above their opponents. In a necessary defense, James will face Radzhab Butaev.

It was not stated whether these events influenced Pacquiao’s choice to run for President of the Philippines.

However, it’s important to remember that no official retirement announcement has been made.

Regardless, some in the fight sports industry believe Pacquiao has done more than enough for the sport. Christy Martin, a boxing legend, is one of them.

“How many belts has he had? He’s made a lot of money. A future Hall of Famer, he has nothing left to prove,” she stated when she appeared on the Sports For All PH podcast. “So why don’t you just hang it up and keep doing what you’re doing?” Do politics and aid the people. He’s had his fill of boxing.”

Meanwhile, BRAVE CF lightweight champion Amin Ayoub also urged Pacquiao to consider retirement when he appeared on the Sports Bytes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.