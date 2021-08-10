After Andy Robertson’s injury, Liverpool fans say the same thing about Kostas Tsimikas.

When Andy Robertson limped off against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, Liverpool fans feared the worst.

Last season, the Scotsman started every league game for Jurgen Klopp’s team and has been a constant standout performer.

However, Robertson’s injury may provide an opportunity for Kostas Tsimikas, one of Liverpool’s forgotten players.

Last season, he only made three starts across all competitions as he battled injury and Robertson for a starting spot, but the Greek full-back has shown his worth this summer.

Tsimikas has been a regular attacking outlet for Liverpool during pre-season, proving why Jurgen Klopp chose to buy him from Olympiacos last year. He started with an assist for Sadio Mane against Stuttgart.

As the extent of Robertson’s injury remains unknown, supporters expressed their faith in Tsimikas on social media as the 28-year-old prepares for a scan on his foot tomorrow.

The Greek international is expected to start against Osasuna on Monday, as Liverpool play their final friendly at Anfield before their trip to Norwich next week. The left-back only made two league appearances last season, totaling six minutes, so he is in line for a surprise first Premier League start.

A frightening task, but if Tsimikas can repeat his pre-season form on a larger stage, he has already demonstrated to Reds fans this summer that he is capable of rising to the occasion.