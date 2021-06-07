After an unusual quantity of rain on Friday, the Derby ground is expected to dry out.

On Friday, more rain than forecast occurred, transforming the ground from good to soft, from good to firm in spots, at the start of Oaks day.

“I’ll leave it as excellent to soft,” Clerk of the Course Andrew Cooper said after the race, “but it’s going to be dry overnight, and then we’re in for a fairly warm day tomorrow, with temperatures of 22 to 23 degrees.”

"It will dry to some extent, and I'll be astonished if we don't state 'good in places' at some time in the morning.