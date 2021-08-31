After an unfortunate event, Manchester United was forced to keep a Lionel Messi-like signing.

At the moment, a Manchester United mainstay isn’t going anywhere.

Amad Diallo was on the verge of leaving Manchester United on loan to Feyenoord in the Netherlands.

A trade had previously been agreed upon, but an unforeseen circumstance caused the Red Devils to keep the winger until the next transfer window.

“Everything was done,” according to Feyenoord technical director Frank Arnesen, until Diallo got injured in training over the weekend.

As a result, Feyenoord has decided to return the youngster to Manchester United and allow him to heal with his parent club.

“He was hurt, so it’s canceled,” Arnesen told the Dutch publication AD. “It’s very awful Because everything was already completed. I’ve talked to a number of people at Manchester United, but I think it’s best for him to rehabilitate there.”

Arnesen was tight-lipped regarding the extent of Diallo’s injuries. He did admit, though, that returning to the player’s previous form could take “a while.”

“It could be a while before he returns,” he said.

Diallo moved to Manchester United from Atalanta in Serie A in the January transfer window.

The Ivorian, like others of his Manchester United teammates, hoped to make an impression on the first squad in the future.

Diallo said in a message to Manchester United’s official website, “I’m overjoyed to be here.” “I’m ecstatic to be joining Manchester United. It’s a dream come true, and I’m looking forward to getting started and playing with the guys.”

“I’ve arrived, and I’m overjoyed to be here. I’m hoping for a lot out of my time here, and I’m excited to get started.”

Diallo had already appeared in 11 games for the Red Devils before the loan, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Prior to making his Manchester United debut, the left-footed forward had already been compared to Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain.

Diallo and former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, though, bear a striking likeness, according to Manchester United veteran Rio Ferdinand.

“If you look at his footage and talk to those at the club who are involved in buying him, this kid has the potential to be a world-beater,” Ferdinand remarked earlier this year of Diallo.

“Manchester United’s thinking is that this child is one they’ve unearthed. I don’t want to put [Cristiano] Ronaldo’s pressure on him, but no one knew about Ronaldo when we bought him. Brief News from Washington Newsday.