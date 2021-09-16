After an unexpected start against AC Milan, Liverpool fans were split on Divock Origi’s performance.

In a dramatic encounter at Anfield on Wednesday, Liverpool defeated AC Milan 3-2 in the Champions League.

The visitors went into halftime with a 2-1 lead after a quickfire double from the visitors cancelled out the Reds’ opener with a Fikayo Tomori own goal.

Liverpool, on the other hand, came out firing after the break. At full time, Mohamed Salah had equalized and Jordan Henderson had scored a superb winner, delighting the home crowd and manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp made a number of changes for the game, including benching major players like Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, and Thiago Alcantara.

Due to the absence of Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott due to injury, Divock Origi was named to the starting lineup for the first time in Liverpool’s previous four games.

The Belgium international, who last scored in the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 final, made an impact on the game with a beautiful pass that set up Salah’s equalizer.

As a result, some fans chose to praise the forward on social media after the game:

“Imagine if Bruno Fernandes had assisted Origi…

For the next decade, there would be noise pollution in the universe.”

“I’m going to show my grandkids Origi’s assist and tell them Rivaldo did it.”

“I honestly don’t understand the criticism, especially in relation to Origi. He kept the ball well and provided a lovely assist to Mo. He’s our 5th forward choice.”

“You have a severe agenda against Origi if you blame him after watching the first half!!”

Despite his exquisite assist for Salah, the attacker appeared labored at times during the game. He wasted a good chance in the first half and was finally replaced by Sadio Mane due to cramp, which Klopp later confirmed.

Others questioned whether he should have been included at all:

“It wasn’t chasing down the ball that gave him cramps; he shouldn’t have started at all.”

“Cramp?!? He didn’t budge from his original position. Useless. It would have been better to go in the summer. He doesn’t shut down; instead, he jogs around pretending to work.”

“Have you had a cramp in the last 60 minutes? Oh, my goodness.”

With a few absentees on the rise. “The summary has come to an end.”