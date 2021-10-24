After an outstanding first half against Manchester United, Daniel Sturridge sends a message to Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge hailed them as “simply brilliant” after they lead Manchester United 4-0 at halftime.

The Reds were ruthless in their finishing versus United, scoring goals through Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, and Mohamed Salah on two occasions.

Shortly after the second half began, the Egyptian scored to make it 5-0.

Sturridge, who played for Liverpool for six and a half years and scored 67 goals, was impressed and predicted that his old club would reclaim the Premier League championship from Man City.

He stated, ” “To me, the red men appear to be champions. In the first half, he was fantastic.” After serving a four-month suspension for breaking betting rules, Sturridge has returned to sport with Perth Glory in Australia.