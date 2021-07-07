After an ITV News prank, a Jurgen Klopp doppelganger was dubbed a multi-millionaire.

Following speculation that a Jurgen Klopp lookalike would make another appearance at Wembley ahead of England’s European Championship semi-final against Denmark tonight, it has been revealed that the Liverpool manager’s doppelganger is actually a multi-millionaire businessman.

Last week, ‘Cheeky Jurgen’ was videotaped outside the national stadium in north London ahead of England’s 2-0 second-round triumph over the real Klopp’s native Germany.

He was carried aloft on the shoulders of one of his followers, swigging beer from a can, as he posed for photos with fans.

His remarkable similarity to the Liverpool manager even misled ITV reporter Jonathan Swain into thinking he’d met Klopp, shamefully telling Lorraine Kelly on national television how he’d met the ‘amazing sport’ and a’tremendous person.’

While Klopp’s lookalike has been talking about who he actually is, supporters have been laughing at the gaffe.

Ray Cornwell is a 61-year-old grandpa who owns and operates a profitable property development company in Bloomsbury, central London, with international interests.

“The ITV reporter thought I was the genuine Jurgen Klopp, and that simply shows how amazing I am,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I have nothing but sympathy for him because, when I perform my Klopp routine, about 60% of the people I meet believe it’s him.

“A German television team approached me outside Wembley Stadium and requested an interview. They began chatting to me in German, so I had to explain that my name isn’t Jurgen Kopp, but rather “Cheeky Jurgen.”

“I completely understand how a British person could be confused for him if they thought I was him. I always manage to deceive people.”

Mr Cornwell, who owns a hotel in France and Morocco, as well as a series of Mexican restaurants in the UK and a high-end classic car rental company, said of himself, “I’m a self-made man who comes from really low roots in South East London.”

“You could say I’m successful, but being Cheeky Jurgen brings me immense delight and satisfaction. I just adore it.”

Mr Cornwell has been a lifetime Millwall fan who visits them at their home on a regular basis.