After an interview with Xherdan Shaqiri was interrupted, the Swiss FA released a statement.

The Swiss Football Association has issued a statement congratulating Xherdan Shaqiri, a former Liverpool player.

Shaqiri sealed a permanent move to French club Lyon earlier this summer, ending his three-year spell at Anfield.

On Saturday night, the 30-year-old was the standout for Switzerland as they defeated Northern Ireland 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

After the game, Shaqiri was in the middle of an interview with Swiss radio station RSI when the conversation was cut short.

While Shaqiri was speaking, a man stopped the interview to slip a jacket with a UCK emblem on Shaqiri’s shoulders. The UCK stands for Kosovo Liberation Army.

When Shaqiri saw the logo, he remained composed and removed the jacket with a funny smirk on his face.

The Swiss Football Association (SFV) reacted sharply to the incident by issuing a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is inappropriate for someone to utilize a football stadium, or in this case, an after-game interview with a player, for political propaganda,” the statement said.

“Xherdan Shaqiri handled the situation admirably. He remained unfazed and unresponsive.

“Police questioned the offender, and he was promptly barred from entering the stadium.”

