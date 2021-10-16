After an injury to Fabian Delph at Everton, Rafa Benitez made the decision to bring him in.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has stated that Fabian Delph “still needs time” to properly recuperate from dislocating his shoulder before returning to training.

The Blues’ midfielder had impressed Benitez in the early weeks of the season, but he was sidelined after injuring his shoulder during a training session in September.

Delph has now missed the previous seven league and cup games, and while Benitez claims the 31-year-old is progressing, he was unable to give a specific return date.

“I was chatting to him 10 minutes ago and asking him whether he is doing better,” Benitez said from Finch Farm on Friday afternoon. “But the bone has to mend and he needs some time.”

“He’s getting better and stronger, and he’s fairly upbeat as he waits for the go-ahead to begin exercising with the team.”

Meanwhile, Everton manager Rafa Benitez has commended his players for a strong start to the season, which has them in fifth place heading into the weekend.

The 61-year-old, on the other hand, says he’s been pleasantly delighted by how effectively the campaign has started.

“To be fair, it can be difficult at first when you join a new club and have to get to know the players,” he admitted.

“However, the players’ attitude and commitment were excellent from the start.

“They are eager to carry out our wishes. Everything went swimmingly.

“There were some reservations following the friendly against Manchester United, but the outcome did not match what happened on the field.” It grew slowly but steadily. I’m not surprised because I’ve been watching every day and enjoying it.” “I wasn’t expecting to perform that well,” Benitez continued, “but with chances against Leeds, QPR, and Manchester United, we could be doing even better.”

“Even when things are going well, we may be ambitious and aspire to do better.”