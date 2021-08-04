After an initial offer was turned down, Chelsea is preparing a $154 million bid for the Serie A winner: Report

Chelsea are allegedly considering a second $154 million proposal for Romelu Lukaku after Inter Milan rejected their original offer.

Inter Milan, who have Lukaku under contract until 2024, turned down Chelsea’s initial $118 million offer, according to BBC Sport. The Blues were reportedly prepared to include defender Marcos Alonso in the deal, but the San Siro side was not convinced.

Chelsea have identified Lukaku as an alternative acquisition after their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland came to an end. According to Sky Sports Italy, the Blues are planning to offer Lukaku a contract of $14 million per season without extras.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were previously rumoured to be interested in signing Lukaku.

Lukaku, who joined Chelsea in 2011 and led them to the Serie A title in 2020-21, has declared his wish to stay at Inter Milan after guiding them to the victory. Lukaku concluded the season as Inter Milan’s leading goal scorer, scoring 30 goals to Lautaro Martinez’s 11.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wanted to strengthen his squad even further for the 2021-22 season after winning the Champions League last season. The European champions were on the lookout for a reliable forward and had set their sights on Haaland.

Dortmund, who has Haaland under contract until 2024, has made it obvious that they are not interested in selling him, especially after losing Jadon Sancho to Manchester United this summer. Haaland and Sancho were Dortmund’s finest players last season, scoring 41 and 16 goals respectively as the German club won the DFB-Pokal.

Lukaku’s first season with Chelsea was a disaster. He only appeared in 15 games for the Stamford Bridge side, all of which he failed to score a goal in. Chelsea leased Lukaku to Everton after three games in the 2013-14 season, a decision that worked out well for the Belgian striker. Lukaku scored 16 goals and had eight assists in the Premier League for Everton. Lukaku has signed a five-year contract with the Merseyside club.

Before joining Manchester United in the summer of 2017, the Belgian international spent four complete seasons at Everton, including a loan spell. He played at Old Trafford for two full seasons, scoring 42 goals and adding 13 assists in 96 competitive matches.

Lukaku was unable to do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.