After an incredible career, Lionel Messi is expected to join PSG after leaving Barcelona.

When a 16-year-old Argentine named Lionel Messi made his Barcelona debut on Nov. 16, 2003, in a friendly match against Porto, which was coached by upstart manager Jose Mourinho, expectations were sky-high.

Messi has left an indelible mark on not only Barcelona, but the entire sport, nearly 18 years later.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old from Rosario said his final goodbyes to a club he never imagined he’d leave.

At a news conference, Messi said, “My family and I were confident we were going to stay here, at home.” “With this club, the story comes to an end, and a new one begins.

“Yes, it’s one of the most trying times in my life. I don’t want to quit this organization. It’s a club I enjoy, and this is an unexpected turn of events.

“I wanted to leave last year. I wanted to stay this year. That’s why I’m so depressed. It felt as if my blood was freezing. I was in a bad mood. It had been extremely difficult up until now. I’m still trying to make sense of everything. I’ll still be in a terrible mood when I go home. It’s going to get a lot worse. This isn’t something I’m prepared for.”

That was my wish come true when I made my debut… That’s a memory I’ll never forget.

pic.twitter.com/BPhg0c6zF7 — Leo #Messi

Unprecedented https://twitter.com/xpWRDlHyCq

Messi’s contributions to Barcelona are difficult to put into words. Unlike his contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for four major clubs, and his fellow countryman Diego Maradona, who is best known for winning the World Cup, Messi seemed to be associated with only one club.

Messi was the heart and soul of the Nou Camp. Messi was at the Nou Camp.

Messi and Barcelona have a combined total of more than 30 trophies. Four Champions League titles, ten La Liga titles, and seven Copa Del Rey titles were among the trophies won.

His club albums are incredible.

He is not just Barcelona’s all-time goalscorer, but he also holds the record for most goals scored by any player for a single club (672), surpassing Pele’s 643 for Santos.

Messi has made the most appearances for Barcelona (778), more than any other player. He has 11 more goals than Xavi, Barca’s legendary midfielder.

Messi scored the most goals (73) by a player in a single season across all competitions in the 2011-12 season. With Barcelona, Messi scored 48 hat-tricks.

At the same time, he wowed La Liga supporters. Messi glided through a befuddled Getafe defense as a long-haired 19-year-old in one of the most iconic goals since Maradona’s historic strike. Brief News from Washington Newsday.