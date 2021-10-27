After an IBS misdiagnosis, a 25-year-old athlete was diagnosed with incurable cancer.

A 25-year-old middle-distance runner who was diagnosed with an incurable form of blood cancer raised $3.4 million to help scientists find a treatment.

Andrew McAslan, a resident of Leeds, England, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin follicular lymphoma this year following a series of misdiagnoses, including being informed he had irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

“I presented my situation to the doctor, and they immediately diagnosed me with IBS.” McAslan told The Mirror, “I even pressed the blood tests to see what was going on.”

The athlete explained that he sought a second opinion after originally receiving therapy for IBS. The intestinal ailment was discovered by two more physicians, who said it could have been caused by stress. One doctor even ruled out cancer because McAslan was too young to develop it.

A biopsy was ordered after lumps appeared under the young runner’s chin and on his neck. He was diagnosed with an incurable but treatable form of cancer in July of this year.

