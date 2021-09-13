After an exchange of words between Lindor and Stanton, the New York Mets stop short of saying the Yankees stole the signs.

The New York Mets have lately hinted that the New York Yankees may have used whistling to communicate stolen signs, but the organization has refrained from making a formal charge.

The controversy began on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Marly Rivera, when Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar called a mound meeting because he suspected Yankees players were using separate “whistles” to communicate pitches from Taijuan Walker.

“[Villar] saw that the Yankees dugout seemed to employ different whistles to identify pitches during an Aaron Judge at bat,” Rivera stated in a tweet.

“The Mets assumed the Yankees had identified pitch-tipping in Taijuan Walker and indicated by whistling to the hitter,” ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote in a tweet, citing the Mets’ charges.

On Sunday night, the drama reached new heights when Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor smashed his second home run of the night, extending the team’s lead to 6-4. Lindor made a whistling gesture to the Yankees’ dugout as he rounded the bases following the home run.

“The Mets thought the Yankees were stealing pitches by whistling last night, therefore after hitting his second home run tonight Francisco Lindor was whistling toward the Yankees as he rounded the bases,” tweeted Twitter user Jomboy Media.

One inning after Lindor’s second home run, Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton hit a tie-breaking home run and exchanged words with Lindor while rounding the bases, prompting both teams to clear their benches. Stanton was also seen making hand gestures toward Lindor in a video.

While it is unclear what Stanton and Lindor communicated to each other during the game, Stanton stated in a post-game interview that Yankees relief pitcher Wandy Peralta was not whistling to convey the Mets’ signs, but rather cheering them on.

“Give it to Wandy if you have a problem with Wandy,” Stanton said of Lindor. “Don’t talk to numerous individuals at once, especially if you’re drawing everyone into it. This is a condensed version of the information.