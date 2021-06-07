After an excellent debut, Jude Bellingham has the world at his feet – Phillips, Kalvin

After impressing on his entire Three Lions debut, Kalvin Phillips feels England teammate Jude Bellingham has the world at his feet.

Bellingham, 17, was an outstanding performer as Gareth Southgate’s side beat Austria on Wednesday night to kick off their Euro 2020 preparations.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder had a fantastic season in Germany and was named the Bundesliga’s Newcomer of the Season on Saturday.

He has a chance to start the European Championship for England, and he is in close contention with Phillips for a spot in Southgate’s squad.

Phillips, on the other hand, believes that