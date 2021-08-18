After an Englishman lashes out at Tottenham’s owner, Man City will raise their bid for Harry Kane.

As a result, the Harry Kane saga goes on.

Manchester City is expected to up its offer for the disgruntled Tottenham striker after the club turned down its original £100 million ($138.5 million) offer.

For the better portion of the summer transfer window, Tottenham and Kane have been at odds.

Kane believes that team chairman Daniel Levy broke his commitment to let the England national team captain to go this summer, and that Levy is disappointed in his striker for failing to report to the team.

Kane’s camp stated that if Tottenham did not win a trophy or at least qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season, he would be permitted to depart.

Even if Kane is set on a move to Manchester City, he is said to have notified his current club that he will be available to play.

All of that did not happen for Tottenham, and with Manchester City lurking in the shadows, Levy will have to make some difficult decisions.

It is widely assumed that Levy will extend the Kane drama further by sticking to his asking price of £160 million ($221.6 million) for his most valuable player.

After signing a five-year extension with the club in 2018, the English national team captain has three years left on his current contract.

Even if Kane wants to transfer to Manchester City as soon as possible, the club may abandon a Kane bid if they cannot reach an agreement this month.

The prospective deal has a lot of moving parts, and it all starts with whether or if Levy will ever let Kane depart.

Tottenham, ironically, began the season on a high note, as the Spurs upset Manchester City with a one-goal victory last weekend, thanks to Son Heung-min.