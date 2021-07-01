After an embarrassing “Jurgen Klopp” error, a TV reporter breaks his quiet and says, “Massively backfired.”

Jonathan Swain, a TV reporter, has spoken out for the first time since being duped by a Jurgen Klopp impersonator at Wembley Stadium.

Before England’s Euro 2020 match against Joachim Low’s team on Tuesday, a doppelganger of the German was initially noticed on Wembley Way.

To be fair to Swain, the doppelganger Klopp wore a Liverpool baseball cap, a black Nike Reds jacket, and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms in a convincing depiction of the manager.

After the game, videos emerged online of the doppelganger sipping beer cans and singing “It’s Coming Home” on the streets as England fans celebrated their famous 2-0 victory.

Before describing his experience on Wednesday’s Lorraine, the ITV reporter triumphantly posted a selfie with who he thought was Liverpool manager.

“Last night, when I was walking into the stadium, I ran with Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager. Swain told Lorraine Kelly, “Of course he’s German.”

“He was a fantastic sport yesterday, interacting with a lot of England fans.”

“Even after the game, he was drinking a can of beer from the shoulder of some England fans. We’re right here on Wembley Way. What a fantastic guy he is.”

On Thursday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, hosts Kate Garraway and Adil Ray brought up his error, with Swain admitting he needed a “reality check” after the episode.

“First and foremost, may I see your passports?” he inquired. I’d like to confirm that I’m speaking with the actual Adil Ray and Kate Garraway.

“I get caught out like this with all the war zones and terrorism we’ve covered over the years, but it was a night of daring to dream, but I had a real reality check on this.

“He was walking beneath the Wembley Way steps, which is practically like where all the VIPs get in, so it’s possible he saw Jurgen Klopp there. People were yelling his name as he walked about in his tracksuit getting stopped for selfies.

“A mate of mine supports Liverpool so I thought why not, have a quick selfie with Jurgen and send it him but that massively backfired because the joke was on. The summary comes to a close.