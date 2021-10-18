After an ASEAN snub, Myanmar will release over 5,000 protesters.

Myanmar’s junta head announced the release of more than 5,000 people imprisoned for resisting a February coup, only days after the military rule received a huge rejection from a regional alliance.

According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in chaos since the coup, with more than 1,100 civilians killed in a brutal crackdown on dissent and more than 8,000 detained.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, around 7,300 people are now incarcerated (AAPP).

Min Aung Hlaing, the chairman of the Junta, claimed that a total of 5,636 detainees will be released in October to commemorate the Thadingyut holiday, although he did not specify when they would be released.

The announcement comes after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) decided to bar Min Aung Hlaing from attending an upcoming ASEAN summit due to his administration’s commitment to ending the bloodshed.

Min Aung Hlaing provided no information about who would be on the list, and jail officials did not answer to AFP inquiries for comment.

Three of the journalists who had been detained for roughly six months had been released, according to the Democratic Voice of Burma news website.

More than 2,000 anti-coup protestors were released from prisons across Myanmar in June, including journalists critical of the military regime.

The American journalist Danny Fenster, who has been held since his arrest on May 24, is still in detention.

Mya Nu, whose daughter was detained in April, was one of scores of people who gathered outside Yangon’s Insein prison following the latest announcement in the hopes that their loved ones would be among those released.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to meet her yet,” she told AFP.

“I only know she’s in good health because of her lawyer,” she says.

According to the junta’s Monday statement, more than 1,300 of those set to be released will be released on the condition that they sign agreements vowing not to reoffend.

According to David Mathieson, a former Myanmar analyst, such arrangements are “essentially a type of parole that requires ongoing frightening surveillance.”

“It doesn’t free the SAC (State Administration Council, as the junta refers to itself) of nine months of brutality.”

The revelation was blasted by the AAPP monitoring group as a “form of distraction” aimed at foreign governments.

In a statement issued on Twitter, it stated, “The objective is not to relax repression.”

Foreign ministers from the ASEAN bloc met on Friday and opted to invite a "non-political representative" instead of Min Aung Hlaing.