After an ASEAN snub, Myanmar will release more than 5,000 protesters.

Myanmar’s junta head announced the release of more than 5,000 people imprisoned for resisting a February coup, only days after the military rule received a huge rejection from a regional alliance.

According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in chaos since the coup, with more than 1,100 civilians killed in a brutal crackdown on dissent and more than 8,000 detained.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, around 7,300 people are now incarcerated.

To commemorate the Thadingyut festival later in October, Junta head Min Aung Hlaing declared a total of 5,636 convicts would be released.

As a result of his administration’s dedication to defusing the violent conflict, ASEAN has decided to exclude Min Aung Hlaing from an upcoming summit of the 10-country group.

Min Aung Hlaing provided no information about who would be on the list, and jail officials did not answer to AFP inquiries for comment.

More than 2,000 anti-coup protestors were released from prisons across Myanmar in June, including journalists critical of the military regime.

The American journalist Danny Fenster, who has been held since his arrest on May 24, is still in detention.

According to Min Aung Hlaing, more than 1,300 of those scheduled to be released would be released on the condition that they sign agreements vowing not to reoffend.

According to David Mathieson, a former Myanmar analyst, such arrangements are “essentially a type of parole that requires ongoing frightening surveillance.”

“It doesn’t free the SAC (State Administration Council, as the junta refers to itself) of nine months of brutality.”

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations decided on Friday to not invite Min Aung Hlaing to the October 26-28 summit, instead deciding to appoint a “non-political representative” for Myanmar.

After the junta turned down demands for a special envoy to see “all stakeholders” in Myanmar, including ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the bloc, usually regarded as ineffective, took a forceful stance.

The ASEAN statement cited “insufficient progress” not implementing a five-point plan agreed upon by the bloc’s leaders in April to address the post-coup chaos.

The junta lambasted the decision, accusing ASEAN of violating its non-interference stance in member states’ internal affairs.

Myanmar has been a thorn in ASEAN’s side since it joined in 1997, primarily dominated by the military since a 1962 takeover.

The administration of Min Aung Hlaing has justified its power grab by invoking claims.