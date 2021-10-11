After an alleged physical altercation with his wife, ‘Iceman’ Chuck Liddell was sentenced to prison.

Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell, a UFC Hall of Fame fighter, was arrested Monday and booked into a Los Angeles County prison on a misdemeanor allegation of domestic abuse.

According to TMZ, police were called to Liddell’s home in the early hours of Monday. Officers arrived to find an argument between Liddell, 51, and his wife, Heidi, had escalated into a physical altercation.

Liddell was being held at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station in Agoura Hills, according to an inmate record from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and his bail had been set at $20,000.

According to TMZ, Heidi Liddell did not require medical attention. The couple is the parents of two children.

After winning the light heavyweight title by knockout over Randy Couture in 2005, Liddell became one of the UFC’s first significant stars. Before Liddell retired in 2010, he fought Couture in a trilogy of infamous mixed martial arts battles.

He came out of retirement momentarily in 2018 to fight Tito Ortiz, but hung up his gloves after losing in the first round. Since then, he hasn’t fought professionally.

Liddell was a famous face for MMA, with a mohawk hairdo and a handlebar mustache, and was the first UFC fighter to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine in 2007. He used his celebrity outside of the ring to land roles on TV shows like The Simpsons, Workaholics, and Hawaii Five-0, as well as films like Bachelor Party Vegas and Drillbit Taylor.

Liddell has also made appearances on the reality shows Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing with the Stars. In June 2021, he also officiated a celebrity boxing match involving former NBA player Lamar Odom and pop musician Aaron Carter.

His trainer, John Hackleman, is said to have given Liddell the nickname “The Iceman” because of his calm manner before matches. Liddell described acquiring the moniker in his 2008 autobiography, Iceman: My Fighting Life.

“No matter how tight or relaxed the scenario is, my pulse rate rarely changes. In fact, it was because of this that I was given the moniker “Iceman.” “It was given to me by Hackleman around my third kickboxing match,” Liddell wrote. “He told me he’d been in a lot of pro fights and was nervous before each one.” This is a condensed version of the information.