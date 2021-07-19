After allegations of bullying, a Japanese composer working on the Olympic Opening Ceremony resigns.

On Monday, a Japanese composer working on the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics resigned after being accused of abusing his classmates in the past.

After rumors of his prior abuse surfaced on social media, Keigo Oyamada issued an apology on his Twitter and Facebook profiles.

“I truly appreciate and express my thanks for the ideas and recommendations I have received, and I will keep them in mind for my future acts and thoughts,” Oyamada added.

“From the bottom of my heart, I apologize.”

Oyamada drew anger and requests for his resignation after being accused of bullying schoolchildren, particularly some with impairments. Last week, he issued an apology.

Some opponents have suggested that Oyamada apologize in person at a news conference, while others have questioned why the apology wasn’t made sooner.

On Sunday, the organizers of the games announced that he would continue on since he had showed remorse. They revised their position hours after Oyamada tendered his resignation, calling his conduct “completely unacceptable,” and said their earlier decision to allow him stay in light of his apology and the little time remaining before the opening ceremony was “wrong.”

“We sincerely apologize for the offense and consternation we have caused so many people during this time,” organizers added.

In Japanese magazine interviews in the 1990s, Oyamada, whose work has been compared to that of American rock artist Beck, discussed the abuse.

Atsuko Kubo, the head of an association of families of the mentally disabled, said in a statement on Sunday that she “strongly protested” against Oyamada’s previous actions, saying it was disturbing that he had targeted the disabled, who were less likely to fight back, and that he still brags about it years later.

Oyamada’s previous bullying, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, goes against government aim of building an inclusive society and “cannot be condoned.”

It was unclear whether the music for the opening ceremony on Friday would be changed. Although certain authorities, guests, and journalists will attend, the show will be staged without spectators in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus illnesses.

The resignation comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government comes under fire for prioritizing the Olympics over public health concerns as the diseases resurface.

