After allegations of abuse, the US Women’s Soccer League has canceled matches.

The top professional women’s soccer league in the United States, which has been criticized for its handling of sexual misconduct charges against a head coach, announced on Friday that this weekend’s matches will be canceled.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) commissioner Lisa Baird said, “This week, and most of this season, has been tremendously painful for our players and staff, and I accept full responsibility for the part I have played.”

“I am deeply sorry for the suffering that so many people are experiencing,” Baird said in a statement. “In light of that trauma, we’ve decided not to go out on the field this weekend to give everyone time to reflect.”

The weekend matches have been canceled just one day after the North Carolina Courage sacked head coach Paul Riley for “extremely severe allegations of wrongdoing,” according to the team.

Riley was fired after The Athletic revealed that the 58-year-old Englishman had engaged in widespread sexual misconduct covering various teams and leagues since 2010.

Riley is the second NWSL coach to be fired this week, with Richie Burke’s contract being terminated by the league following an investigation into complaints of verbal and emotional abuse.

“Business as usual isn’t our issue right now,” NWSL commissioner Baird said in a statement. Our entire league needs to recover, and our athletes are deserving of so much more.”

The decision to postpone the games was decided in consultation with the league’s players association, according to Baird.

“This pause will be the first step in our collaborative effort to alter this league’s culture, which has been long overdue,” she said.

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, both US internationals, were among the players who questioned the league’s handling of Riley’s charges.

“The bottom line is to safeguard your players. Morgan tweeted, “Do the right thing, NWSL.”

“Men, who protect men who abuse women. Rapinoe wrote, “I’ll say it again, guys, protecting men, who are ABUSING WOMEN.” “Burn everything down. “All of their heads should roll.”

Riley has been accused of inappropriate behavior by two athletes, Sinead Farrelly and Meleana “Mana” Shim, according to The Athletic.

Riley was accused of “sexual coercion” by Farrelly, who played for him on three separate teams in three different leagues when he was her coach at the Philadelphia Independence.

She said she was forced to have sex with Riley after visiting his hotel room after losing in the 2011 Women’s Professional Soccer League final. Riley allegedly warned her, “We’re going to our graves with this.”

