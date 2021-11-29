After Alisson Becker’s protege makes an impact, Liverpool’s plans for Tyler Morton and Kaide Gordon have been confirmed.

Tyler Morton has performed admirably as a holding midfielder for Liverpool this season, having been introduced against Norwich City in the League Cup in September.

Since then, the 19-year-old has made his Premier League debut against Arsenal, as well as making his first start at Anfield in the Champions League against FC Porto, with more possibilities on the way.

The Reds’ midfield injury issue may be lessening, but the teenager will be hoping to play against AC Milan at the San Siro next week, while the winter period will bring more League Cup and FA Cup game-time, as well as Naby Keita’s January departure to the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, it may come as a surprise to some that the role Morton has been playing for the first team is a new one for him, having built his name as a more advanced midfielder in the academy.

After being an unused substitute against Southampton the day before, the midfielder returned to the Under-23s on Sunday and played the entire 90 minutes as the young Reds defeated Leicester City 3-0.

Morton was able to showcase the best of his abilities from both roles against the Foxes in treacherous conditions on a snow-covered pitch, and with head coach Barry Lewtas impressed with his performance back with Liverpool’s youngsters, he believes it is pointless to try to pin the midfielder to a specific position just yet.

“It’s been a crazy week for Tyler,” Lewtas told The Washington Newsday in an exclusive interview at the LFC Academy in Kirkby. “I think when you’re around young guys a lot and they make their debut, it emotionally drains them as well.”

“When Tyler returned, he played with tremendous maturity in a game like that, and it was certainly a new type of game for him, and he was extremely fantastic.” Today he showed him a new side.

“When he can get it, play it, and pass it, he’s a tremendously terrific player, but today he had to.””

