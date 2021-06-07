After agreeing to a new term, James McPake hopes to put an end to Dundee’s yo-yo status.

James McPake has pledged to double down on his efforts to ensure Dundee’s return to the Premiership isn’t just a one-season stay.

James McPake, the promotion-winning Dens manager, has been given a new rolling contract after successfully guiding the side back to the top flight.

McPake’s side upset Kilmarnock in the play-off final, ending the Dark Blues’ two-year stay in the Championship.

But, having exchanged places with Tommy Wright’s team, McPake understands that the true difficulty is to keep Dundee from slipping backwards.

“I’m dreading it,” the former Dees defender, who is now in his third year as manager, remarked.