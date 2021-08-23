After agreeing to a loan deal to Liverpool, Ben Woodburn’s future is uncertain.

After signing to a season-long loan with Scottish Premiership team Hearts, Ben Woodburn may have played his final game for Liverpool.

Woodburn will spend the rest of the season with the Tynecastle club, who beat out a number of other clubs for a loan deal for the 21-year-old.

With the Wales international’s contract expiring next summer, there’s a good probability he won’t play for Liverpool again.

The signing comes less than two weeks after Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders stated that the player had a future at Anfield after impressing in a series of pre-season substitute outings.

“The energy he gives to the squad embodies all we stand for,” Lijnders remarked. “Football smart, a good mover, and he continually unbalances the opposition, both with the ball and off it.

“I’m ecstatic for him. He didn’t have it easy like the rest of the club, but he has a bright future at Anfield.”

Woodburn, who has previously had loan spells at Sheffield United, Oxford United, and Blackpool, has made 11 appearances for the Reds since making his debut in November 2016, and became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer when netting in a League Cup tie against Leeds United later that month at the age of 17 years and 45 days.

Last week, he was on the bench for the Reds’ Premier League opener against Norwich City, although he hasn’t played for the first team in almost three years.