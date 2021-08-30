After achieving the next step, Liverpool defender signed a new long-term contract.

Liverpool’s latest kid, James Norris, has pledged his future to the club.

The 18-year-old left-back has signed a long-term contract after signing his first professional contract last year.

Norris was a regular in the Reds’ FA Youth Cup final appearance last season, which they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

He was promoted to the under-23 squad this season and started on the left side of midfield for Barry Lewtas’ team in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League 2 tie against Kirkby.

Norris, who was born in West Derby, has been a member of the Academy since he was nine years old and has represented England at several age levels.

For the next games against Italy and Germany, he has received his first call up to the U19s.

When he came off the bench in Liverpool’s 5-0 League Cup quarter-final defeat at Aston Villa in December 2019, the teenager became the club’s fourth-youngest player.