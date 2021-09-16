After AC Milan’s triumph, Mohamed Salah demonstrated his loyalty to Liverpool by doing something around 3 a.m.

Following Liverpool’s stunning triumph over AC Milan on Wednesday, Mohamed Salah demonstrated his loyalty to the club with his actions.

Salah equalized three minutes after the break, latching on to Divock Origi’s wonderful chipped pass, before Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson completed the comeback with a sweetly placed volley.

Even after a great European night at Anfield, the Egyptian forward didn’t waste any time getting back to work.

The 29-year-old shared a photo of himself swimming around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning on his Instagram story, complete with his trademark smile.

Salah is known for sticking to a strict diet and training routine in order to stay in peak shape for club and country, and this was just another evidence of his dedication.

Salah’s 129th goal for Liverpool came against Milan, demonstrating his commitment to the club and his never-ending quest for improvement.

Despite being denied a hat trick in the team’s first Champions League match due to a remarkable penalty save by goalie Mike Maignan, his goal scoring record speaks for itself.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to come back from a 2-1 deficit at halftime despite their evident domination to win a hard-fought match against the Italians.

Salah, who has been Liverpool’s top scorer in all competitions for the past four seasons, is well on his way to duplicating that feat this season, with four goals in five games.