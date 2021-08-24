After a year of virus delays, the Tokyo Paralympics are finally underway.

Despite a year-long pandemic delay, Japan’s emperor proclaimed the Tokyo Paralympics open on Tuesday in a nearly empty stadium, with athletes poised to defy stereotypes and break records.

At Tokyo’s 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium, Emperor Naruhito made the announcement surrounded by banks of empty multicolored seats, with virus laws prohibiting spectators from practically all Games activities.

Wearing a white surgical mask, he stated, “I proclaim open the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.”

The ceremony was scaled back in front of approximately 800 VIPs and officials, but the mood was festive as 162 teams celebrated their long-awaited moment in the spotlight.

The ceremony’s theme was “We Have Wings,” and it featured a miniature “airport” on the stadium field that told the story of a one-winged plane taking to the skies.

After the disappointment of the postponement and concerns about a possible cancellation, a reduced parade of around 3,400 Paralympians and team officials entered the stadium, wearing masks but waving and dancing.

Afghanistan’s flag was brought into the stadium by a volunteer as a “show of solidarity” with athletes from the country, which is one of 21 nations barred from competing in the Games.

President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons stated that the event may be a “forum for change.”

As a steady drizzle fell in the stadium, he added, “Many doubted this day would arrive, many considered it impossible, but thanks to the efforts of many, the greatest transformative sports event on Earth is about to begin.”

The 13-day Games, which feature 539 gold medals across 22 sports, begin two weeks after the conclusion of the Olympics, which were also held almost exclusively behind closed doors due to virus fears.

Paralympic athletes will be subject to the same standards as Olympic participants, including daily testing, mandatory mask wear, and movement restrictions.

The build-up to the Games has been tumultuous, with months of polls indicating that the Japanese are opposed to hosting them this summer.

The atmosphere seemed to turn after the Olympics began, with the majority expressing gratitude that they had gone through, but the viral situation in Japan has deteriorated considerably in recent weeks.

In the previous week, the country has seen more than 25,000 daily infections, and while the death toll has remained relatively low at roughly 15,500, just 40% of the population has been properly vaccinated.

The inauguration ceremony took place while Tokyo and 12 other regions were in the midst of a viral outbreak that severely limited bar opening hours.