After a ‘wrong’ Leicester loss, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals what he will do next.

Jurgen Klopp accepts he needs to find an explanation for Liverpool’s humiliating loss to Leicester City, but he dismisses criticism of his players’ mentality.

The Reds were defeated 1-0 by the injury-hit Foxes at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night, only their second defeat of the season.

Liverpool are presently six points behind Manchester City at the halfway stage of the season, a deficit that may widen to 12 points by the time Klopp’s side visits fellow title contenders Chelsea on Sunday.

And the Reds’ manager was baffled as to why his players had done so poorly against opponents they had just ousted from the Carabao Cup just six days before.

“With the injuries they have and the fact that they only played two days ago, they deserved the three points,” Klopp added.

“I enjoy these types of stories; the only problem is that I don’t want to be on the wrong side of them, which we were.”

“I have no question in my mind that these youngsters have a mentality. So many times in a similar position, I’ve remarked, “Wow, what a football game,” and I’ve said it again, but for the wrong reasons.

“Explaining it is difficult. So many individual performances that are below par, I’ll have to go back and watch it again in the hopes of finding an explanation.

“It wasn’t excellent body language, and it wasn’t wonderful other stuff.” We can improve; it is the only positive aspect; it is simple to do so, and we must do so soon. We’ll consider it, speak about it, and strike back.” Klopp stated of the game to liverpoolfc.com: “Very disappointing.” I dislike the word frustrating because it has a different meaning in German, but it does the job (on the head). It’s quite aggravating.

“It wasn’t the game we wanted or could have played, but it was a game we watched.”

“We got off to a good start, then lost our stride and never really recovered.” We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities, didn’t generate enough, and didn’t play well enough, and they scored with their one chance at goal.”