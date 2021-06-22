After a well-deserved Ascot victory, Dream Of Dreams is doing “very, very well.”

Dream Of Dreams’ connections were overjoyed when he won the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot for the third time.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained seven-year-old avenged his two previous tight losses in the event by winning by one length in the Group One affair under Ryan Moore.

The chestnut, who was only beaten by a head in both 2019 and 2020, was successful this time as he battled through Glen Shiel and Art Power to win as the 3-1 favorite.

Dream Of Dreams, according to Bruce Raymond, owner Saaed Suhail’s racing manager, has handled his efforts admirably.

He stated, “We were thrilled, and he’s come out of the race very, very well.”

“Usually he’s stiff after a race, but this time he wasn’t; most sprinters are stiff after a race, and I’m not sure if it was the easy ground, but he’s come out of it surprisingly well.

“His owner was ecstatic; he wanted to know if he could retain the trophy, so I told him no, you have to win it twice,” and he just said, “Well, we’ll do it next year!”

Raymond also lauded Stoute’s work in training the horse to a Group One victory after just running once this season in the Listed Leisure Stakes at Windsor in May.

“It was a wonderful performance,” he remarked, “not only from the horse but also from Michael.”

“He appears straightforward, but he is a horse who does not work with other horses and prefers to train on his own, not because he is crazy or anything, but because I believe it is more appropriate for him.

“I haven’t seen him gallop; he just breezes along on his own, and to do that with a seven-year-old is impressive; to get him there in a top-class race without a prep run is very brilliant.”

Dream Of Dreams is entered for the six-furlong July Cup at Newmarket in just under three weeks, although his participation is not definite because to concerns about the July course’s suitability.

"I am