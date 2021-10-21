After a ‘weird’ Manchester United interview, Jamie Carragher questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s’silly’ comments.

Following Manchester United’s Champions League victory over Atalanta on Wednesday, Jamie Carragher believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was “silly” when he claimed Manchester United supporters “should never stop believing in these players.”

After only 28 minutes, the Red Devils were down two goals to the Serie A team at home, and they were unable to recover before the break.

As the players left for the tunnel at halftime, boos reverberated across Old Trafford, but Solskjaer said that fans ‘knew better’ than to jeer in the middle of a game.

United came back to win the Group F match thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the 81st minute.

“Some supporters may have felt they needed to wake up the players, but I didn’t believe they needed to be woken up, I felt they needed encouragement,” Solskjaer stated after the game.

“This audience should never lose faith in these players.”

“You can hear some muttering, and I’ve been here for 18 years, more or less, and that hasn’t happened very often.”

“They know they’re capable of more.”

“I thought that was a bizarre interview,” Carragher, who works as a CBS Sports pundit, remarked.

“I think his remark about the supporters was a bit of a blunder. In the second half, I believe the fans won them the game.

“Manchester United came in at halftime 2-0 down to Atalanta, and I don’t think they were that bad, but you’re going to hear grumblings, people who are upset.”

“It’s not just one game; they’ve had a pretty bad run of games and a really bad performance at [United’s 4-2 loss on Saturday].”

“It’s impossible to halt when the earth is swaying. As a player, I’ve seen how difficult it is to stop teams from getting deeper and deeper.

“And those fans are just as crucial as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, or the second-half adjustments he made.”

“It was a really ridiculous thing to suggest that the supporters should know better when they played such a large part in their winning the game,” he continued, before turning his attention to the big game this weekend.

