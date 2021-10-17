After a Watford player invite, UFC star Paddy Pimblett was thrown out of the stadium during Liverpool’s romp.

On the same day that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool beat Watford 5-0, UFC fighter Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett had a tougher afternoon.

The Reds’ Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick, and Sadio Mane scored his 100th Premier League goal.

Despite the many positive talking points, Mohamed Salah stole the show once again with a brilliant solo goal that rivaled his own goal of the season contender against Manchester City.

However, after being confronted by officials at Vicarage Road, ‘The Baddy’ was unable to completely enjoy the afternoon.

While sat among the home supporters, the 26-year-old recorded himself and companions being spoken to by matchday staff before being escorted from the stadium for celebrating a Liverpool score.

During the conversation, Pimblett claimed that he had been invited by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, which he published on Instagram.

Though this didn’t help matters, the UFC fighter captioned the video with the following: “Vicarage Road stewards on a power trip sending us out for celebrating WOW!”

I can’t believe these stewards singled us out when everyone else was celebrating and escorted us out of the stadium @watfordfcofficial do something about ur stewards.”

His unpleasant day had not yet come to an end. After his accent was detected in a local tavern for home supporters, the recent UFC debutant was evicted for the second time.

“Watford, Ben Foster, I love you mate,” the former Cage Warriors champion later stated on his Instagram story, unhappy with how his trip to Watford had gone. But I wish Watford is relegated, because you’re a dreadful, dreadful team.” Following widespread coverage of the event on social media, Pimblett took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to explain his conduct after a fan advised him not to overdo his celebrations: “That’s it, mate, we never went overboard, we just jumped up as a natural reaction because we’re all die-hard reds, all they had to do was have a word with us and say don’t do it again, and we wouldn’t have,” he said. “Instead, they treated us like criminals and escorted us out when we’d done nothing wrong.” Disgrace!” Pimblett ascended up the ranks of Cage Warriors after becoming the Featherweight Champion. “The summary has come to an end.”