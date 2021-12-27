After a Tyler Morton challenge during a Liverpool match, Brendan Rodgers confirms the seriousness of Ricardo Pereira’s injuries.

Following Tyler Morton’s challenge on the Leicester City defender during last week’s Carabao Cup match against Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Ricardo Pereira has broken his leg.

In the 10th minute of the quarter-final clash at Anfield, Morton caught Pereira with a late challenge.

It earned the Reds’ youngster a yellow card, and the Portuguese full-back was finally sent out before half-time.

When speaking after the game, Rodgers was dissatisfied with the decision of the referee on the night, Andy Madley, not to dismiss Morton, and called the tackle as “awful.”

Pereira has a fractured fibula, which might keep him out for up to two months, according to the former Liverpool manager.

“After Leicester’s 6-3 loss to Manchester City on Boxing Day, Rodgers stated, “Ricardo Pereira will be out for six to eight weeks.”

“With how hard he has worked, that is extremely aggravating for him. It’s a fractured fibula that the referee failed to notice, and he’s lucky it’s not worse.” After a tackle involving former Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, Pereira suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in March 2020, the final Premier League match before the first shutdown.

As a result, the 28-year-old had to sit out for ten months.

Pereira had just recently returned from a one-month hamstring injury suffered in a cup match against Liverpool.

He resorted to social media on Christmas Eve to give a message to supporters after his recent setback.

“Perspectives. “You could argue I should feel unlucky after coming off in my return game, and part of me does,” Pereira wrote in an Instagram post.

“But, even though I’ll be gone for a while, after what could have been a season-ending tackle, what could have been an ACL, I’m feeling lucky it’s none of those.”

“It’s all about perspective, as I’ve said. It was merely a yellow card for some.”