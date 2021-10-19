After a two-year hiatus, WeWork has returned to Wall Street.

WeWork’s financial difficulties and failed IPO made headlines in 2019, but the office-sharing giant is returning to Wall Street two years later after attempting to rejuvenate itself in the wake of the crisis.

Shareholders of BowX, a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, approved Tuesday to merge with WeWork, making the start-up a publicly traded corporation for the first time.

The new entity’s shares, valued at $9 billion, are slated to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker code “WE.” The SPAC is a vehicle that is used solely to generate cash and list shares without having to go through the regular IPO procedure.

WeWork is hoping to move past the antics and volatile personality of Adam Neumann, the co-founder and ex-boss who took the firm to the brink of bankruptcy.

The move comes two years after the company went into a stunning downward spiral that resulted in the cancellation of its planned IPO and the acceptance of a rescue from SoftBank, a Japanese investment group.

WeWork hired real estate industry veteran Sandeep Mathrani to manage the firm in February 2020, following Neumann’s departure with a substantial severance payout.

Mathrani and the new leadership team have gone on a job-cutting spree, laying off thousands of people around the world and lowering the number of leases they have.

“WeWork has reinvented its business by restructuring its operations and cost structure, rightsizing its real estate portfolio, and most crucially — focussing on its core offering,” said Anthony Yazbeck, the company’s chief operating officer.

WeWork, which started off catering to youthful freelancers, has shifted its attention to enterprises with more than 500 employees searching for space in urban areas.

Larger businesses account for slightly more than half of WeWork’s clients, up from 42% at the end of 2019.

Dentsu, a communications firm that relocated from the suburbs to Paris, is one example.

“We wanted nicer offices with more collaborative space than previously,” Dentsu France CEO Pierre Calmard stated.

“Rather than being a necessary passage or a ritual from Monday morning 9 a.m. to Friday 7 p.m., the aim is to go to work to find actual pleasure and meet colleagues.”

This movement has been hastened by the pandemic and increased workplace flexibility.

Dentsu, for example, permits employees to come into the office as many days as they choose during the week, with telecommuting in between.

"Employees are returning in droves, even more than they could with the new method, much to my amazement."