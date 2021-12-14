After a training update, Liverpool was given an injury boost ahead of Newcastle.

Curtis Jones has returned to training, giving Liverpool an injury boost ahead of their match against Newcastle United on Thursday.

The 20-year-old has been out of action since suffering an eye injury last month and has missed the Reds’ past nine games.

Jurgen Klopp will be relieved to see him return, as he will be relying heavily on his squad with five games still to play before the end of the month.

Roberto Firmino also showed up for training ahead of the weekend’s match against Aston Villa, although he was not named to the matchday squad.

After injuring his hamstring in a 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid in November, the Brazilian forward is still working his way back to full fitness.

He could, though, be back in contention for Eddie Howe’s side’s visit.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane departing for the African Cup of Nations next month, Firmino’s homecoming is yet another significant blow for Klopp.

Tyler Morton, a 19-year-old midfielder who started in the recent 2-1 triumph over AC Milan, and Kaide Gordon, another youngster, have also been working with the first team ahead of the match against the Magpies.

When the Reds welcome relegation-threatened Newcastle to Anfield on Thursday evening, they will be optimistic of making it eight wins in a row in all competitions.